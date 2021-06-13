Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Truck safety proposals in Congress fall short again, advocates say. ‘It’s unconscionable.’

By Jonathan D. Salant
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Automated braking systems would be required, but only on the heaviest trucks. Railroads would have to develop programs to address employee fatigue, but not the trucking industry. There is no requirement to install devices to limit a truck’s speed. Legislation in the House and Senate falls short of what safety...

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Railroads#Transportation Bill#Trucks#House#Senate#Nj Advance Media#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. lawmakers consider allowing heavier trucks on roads. Don’t let them do it. | Opinion

Lawmakers in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. are talking a lot these days about infrastructure and how to pay for the repair of our crumbling roads and bridges. As the former chief of police of West Chester, I know firsthand that additional revenue when needed often is siphoned from the budgets of frontline agencies, including police departments and other law enforcement agencies. This means less money that goes to protect our citizens in the commonwealth.
Congress & CourtsHammond Daily Star

Congress pushes for bigger trucks

Innovative solutions are required to address our pressing transportation and infrastructure needs. But allowing heavier and longer trucks on our roadways – as many are pressing Congress to do – is not one of them. This would create an urgent threat, indeed. Congress is now debating an infrastructure bill. Special...
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Update: PFAS ban, law enforcement funding, ACA praise

It’s June 21, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Hassan and Shaheen introduce bill banning PFAS in Cosmetics. This week, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) helped introduce the No PFAS in Cosmetics Act, which would ban the inclusion of PFAS chemicals in cosmetics products, such as makeup, moisturizer and perfume. The bill is led by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Susan Collins (R-ME), and cosponsored by fellow Senators Angus King (I-ME), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
FAAsandiegouniontribune.com

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’’
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

More Car Crashes in States with Marijuana Legalization

A new study shows that car crash rates rise when states pass laws that legalize the recreational use of marijuana. The following states saw an increase in the number of crashes following the legalization of retail sales and recreational use of marijuana:. Oregon. California. Nevada. Colorado. Washington. These results are...
Law EnforcementJanesville Gazette

Capitol Police could run out of funds over August recess

WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police will run out of funding in August if lawmakers don’t approve a supplemental spending bill before then, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy. The Vermont Democrat released a statement Monday calling on Republicans to begin serious negotiations on a spending package to stave...
Trafficthesaxon.org

Car accidents on the rise during the pandemic

(CNN) — When the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a standstill last year, the roads were emptied as many people took refuge at home. But those who got behind the wheel had a more risky behavior, which caused the deadliest year for car accidents in America in more than a decade.
Washington, DCWJLA

Major U.S. Airlines request FAA prosecute unruly passenger cases

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Airlines for America (A4A) CEO Nick Calio sent a letter to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson requesting the FAA refer unruly airline passenger cases to the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute criminal acts to the fullest extent of the law. “While the...
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri: Don’t vote to legalize marijuana without including automatic expungement

Almost half of all individuals who are released from jail or prison in Missouri will be reincarcerated, according to the most recent data. In Illinois, where I used to work with people when they came out of incarceration, the numbers are similar. There’s a familiar fable we tell ourselves: when someone is released from prison, […] The post Missouri: Don’t vote to legalize marijuana without including automatic expungement appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Congress & Courtspogo.org

45 Organizations Urge Congress: Reject the Pentagon's Request for FOIA Secrecy (Again)

Dear Chairman Reed, Ranking Member Inhofe, Chairman Smith, and Ranking Member Rogers:. The undersigned organizations urge you to oppose the Department of Defense’s proposal to alter the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) through the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. The Pentagon’s proposed language would undermine FOIA by creating an unnecessary and overbroad secrecy provision at odds with the law’s goal of transparency and accountability to the public. The department’s proposal to exempt from disclosure unclassified information on “military tactic, technique, or procedure,” and on military “rule of engagement or rule for the use of force” would create an unnecessary and broad carve-out to public disclosure laws.1 Accountability and transparency are particularly important for the Pentagon, the largest executive branch agency with the largest discretionary budget. Because of the potential long-lasting effects on the public’s access to information, we urge you to reject this proposal.
TrafficCleanTechnica

NHTSA: 38,680 Traffic Fatalities in 2020, Up 7.2% From 2019

Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its early estimates of motor vehicle traffic fatalities that took place in 2020. It estimated that 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes — representing an estimated increase of around 7.2% compared to the 36,096 fatalities that were reported in 2019.