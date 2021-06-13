SEA TURTLE NEST ON NAVARRE BEACH

The Navarre Beach Sea turtle Conservation Center, announced this morning that a loggerhead sea turtle made the nest. It’s Official We have our first SEA TURTLE NEST !!! The nest and tracks were spotted by one of our volunteers on their morning patrol. The tracks indicate this nest was constructed by a large loggerhead sea turtle with a flipperspan of almost 3 feet across. We are so excited and look forward to more sea turtle moms to arrive on Navarre Beach.