For years, adult children have been faced with the decision of how to provide the best care for their aging parents. Many of these individuals are not able to afford private care or in-home caregivers, and thus must turn to nursing homes and other care facilities, trusting that the staff will provide a high level of care and quality of life for their loved ones. However, this is not always the case – in fact, many families experience the opposite when it comes to placing their elderly in these facilities.