Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez says Breyer should retire from Supreme Court

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiVxv_0aSzQaDW00

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said she thinks liberal Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the court's term, which could allow President Biden to nominate his successor and a Democratic Senate to confirm a nominee.

Pressed by Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on whether the 82-year-old justice should retire, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I’m inclined to say yes.”

“Just to be clear, you do think that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of this term?” Bash asked.

“You know, I — it's something that I’d think about, but I would probably lean towards yes. But yes, you're asking me this question, so I've just — I would give more thought to it but, but I'm inclined to say yes,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Earlier in the interview, when Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez if she agreed with Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who in April called on Breyer to retire at the end of the term, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I believe Rep. Jones has a point.”

Mondaire in April said that “there’s no question” that Breyer should retire, adding, “My goodness, have we not learned our lesson?”

The lawmaker's comments come after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year, which allowed former President Trump to put a third conservative justice on the bench.

“We have had very difficult experiences with making, I believe, the opposite mistake, and especially if Senate Democrats are not going to pass reforms on H.R. 1, we cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections, particularly in the Senate, when voting rights are under attack in Georgia, Arizona and Texas, across the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And if we're not going to pass H.R. 1 with the preemptive clauses that can roll some of that voter suppression attacks back, yeah, I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court and that that should absolutely be a consideration,” she continued.

View All 563 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Dana Bash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Justice#A Democratic Senate#Cnn#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

The Supreme Court’s Day of Reckoning is Coming

American Thinker – June 18, 2021 (emphasis added) The election of 2020 is going to lay bare the dereliction of the Supreme Court for all to see. The COVD-19 pandemic gave numerous state election officials an excuse to implement far-reaching changes to our election processes. Those changes obviously made our systems vulnerable to fraud. States implemented massive mail-in balloting at the same time they relaxed ballot security and voter identification. They even extended the voting periods — to give the criminals more time to commit their fraud.
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
Congress & Courts6abc

Lawmakers react to Supreme Court decision upholding Obamacare

President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers praised the Supreme Court's decision Thursday to uphold the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, in a case challenging its individual mandate. Former President Barack Obama made a point to emphasize that this isn't the first time the high court has upheld his presidency's...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett have seized the Supreme Court for now

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, demonstrated their collective power at America's highest court on Thursday. They fueled the Supreme Court's limited opinions on Obamacare and religious liberty, in action that marks a twist for the conservative-dominated bench and adds to the suspense of the next two weeks as the court finishes its annual term.
Congress & CourtsBBC

US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare

The US Supreme Court has rejected a Trump-backed challenge by Republican-led states to former President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Despite the court's conservative tilt, its nine justices ruled by 7-2 that the challengers did not have legal standing to sue. It is the third time since 2010 that the Affordable...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

The Supreme Court upholds Obamacare, but its supporters shouldn't breathe easy

The Supreme Court’s decision in the Affordable Care Act case Thursday saved the legislation from the latest Republican-led challenge to eviscerate it. The court rejected the argument that the act’s individual mandate, the requirement that an individual have health insurance, violates the Constitution in its current form — but only by declining to address the argument at all.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
Congress & CourtsFortune

She could be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The return to work looks different in different corners of Wall Street, Girl Scouts have a surplus of unsold cookies, and Ketanji Brown Jackson fills Merrick Garland's old seat. Have a lovely Tuesday.