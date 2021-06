Seneca Klassen was overconfident. When he decided to make a “high-class candy bar” using only Hawai‘i-grown chocolate and with the same values that gird Lonohana Chocolate, he thought it’d be easy. While Lonohana’s 70% and up dark chocolate bars highlight a bright and pleasant bitterness, with his new line, Onomea, he envisioned a sweeter chocolate that would be a canvas for flavors like POG and green tea. But his first trials of the chocolate base “sucked,” he says. “Unbalanced and sickeningly sweet.” And weirdly, it even stopped tasting like chocolate. “I started to get really worried.”