The Latest: Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit

President Biden has made his way from England, where the G-7 leaders gathered this weekend, and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. The G-7 meeting was the first one held in person in two years. It concluded with a traditional pact, this one a pledge to work together to combat the pandemic and climate change and a rising China. In a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit, President Biden said the coalition was essential to America and praised the secretary-general for his leadership. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Good morning, Tam.