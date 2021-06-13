Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SERJ TANKIAN To Release 'Disarming Time' Modern Piano Concerto On Friday

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian will release a 24-minute modern piano concerto on Friday, June 18. "Disarming Time - A Modern Piano Concerto" was composed entirely while Serj was in quarantine during the coronavirus crisis. On Friday (June 11), Tankian shared a teaser for the concerto on his...

blabbermouth.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
Person
Joe Berlinger
Person
Ilya Naishuller
Person
Serj Tankian
Person
Christian Bale
Person
John Lennon
Person
Rumi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#The Piano#Piano Concerto#Poetry#Covid#New York Magazine#Elasticity#Electric Yerevan#Armenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsonicperspectives.com

SERJ TANKIAN Reveals ‘How Many Times?’ Video

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian concludes the series of visual accompaniments for his recently released “Elasticity” EP with the arrival of the Roger Kupelian-directed (“The Lord Of The Rings”, “X-Men”) “How Many Times?” video. “It’s amazing to be working with my good friend Roger Kupelian again whose images...
Rock MusicRevolver

Masked Rebels, Robot Warriors: See Serj Tankian's New Video "How Many Times?"

For Serj Tankian diehards, Revolver has a limited-edition Spring Issue collector's bundle featuring a numbered slipcase, alternate cover and the activist-musician's new EP, Elasticity, in exclusive white vinyl. Get yours before they're gone!. Back in March, Serj Tankian released a new batch of solo songs that he titled the Elasticity...
Musicthebrag.com

Serj Tankian has casually released a 24-minute classical composition

Tankian – yes, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian – released the lengthy classical piece, titled ‘Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto’, on Saturday, according to Loudwire. The epic piece even comes with an official music video, showing scenes of nature, art, and even fainting goats. It’s the first preview...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Migos Return With ‘Culture III’ + Release New Visual For “Modern Day”

Migos — Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff — proudly present their mega-anticipated new album and the ultimate threequel, Culture III—out now via Quality Control Music / Motown Records. It is available on their official store with a limited Gallery Dept. capsule collection. Get it HERE. The anxiously awaited third installment serves...
Los Angeles, CAmentalitch.com

Artist Profile: Beck

For many years experimental music has existed but never reached the spotlight, mainly due to the fact that it is complex and often convoluted sound is an acquired taste for many avid music listeners. However, there was one particular artist that brought popularity to experimental music in the 90s, and that is Beck David Hansen, who is more widely known by his first name, “Beck.” To learn more about his career and music style, here is an artist profile for Beck.
MusicPunknews.org

Chris DeMakes releases “Father Time”

Chris DeMakes of Less Than Jake has released a new song. The song is called "Father Time". The song is available digitally now and is also available on 7-inch vinyl along with "Never Surrender" via Smartpunk Records. A statement released along with the song reads in part,. “This one is...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Releases Another New Song, 'The Fall Into Time'

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the third single off their upcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being", which will arrive on July 2 via Century Media Records. The music video for the track "The Fall Into Time", directed by longtime AT THE GATES collaborator Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media (ARCH ENEMY, GRAVE, BORKNAGAR), can be seen below.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Prep Black Album Covers LP Featuring Elton John, Weezer

Metallica announced a companion to their upcoming Black Album 30th-anniversary box set: The Metallica Blacklist, a package of 53 cover songs by an array of famous artists. That list includes Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Cage the Elephant, St. Vincent, Ghost and a supergroup featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Metallica's own Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, WATT and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Musicclassical-music.com

Rubinstein: Piano Concertos Nos 2 & 4

Schaghajegh Nosrati (piano); Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Robert Farkas. Although hardly core repertoire, Anton Rubinstein’s Fourth Concerto has had its champions over the years: Rachmaninov and Josef Hofmann performed it, and Cherkassky and Marc-André Hamelin, among others, have made recordings. Its orchestral textures and piano techniques come out of Liszt and look forward to Tchaikovsky, but it lacks memorable musical ideas or, to put it bluntly, good tunes, and its reliance on sequence and formula can become wearing.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Riley Clemmons Releases Piano Version Of “Godsend”

This week (June 15), multi-talented Nashville-based recording artist Riley Clemmons releases the piano version of “Godsend,” which can be heard below. “Godsend” is the title track from Clemmons’ latest release. Drawing inspiration from pop, rock, soul, and gospel, the 12-track Godsend collection demonstrates Riley’s skyscraping vocal abilities, songwriting prowess, and...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

7 Classic Rock Songs That Made You Question Society

These protest songs were released decades ago and yet their message remains relevant to today’s social, environmental, and political issues. Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Trouble Every Day. It’s about social injustice, racial violence, and sensationalist journalism – three things which still exist today. Frank Zappa wrote...
Musicclassicalwcrb.org

Batiashvili Plays a Luminous Szymanowski Concerto

In an encore broadcast, Lisa Batiashvili is the soloist in Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Copland's verdant Third Symphony. Hear a preview of Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1 with Lisa Batiashvili in the player above. Hear a preview of Copland's Third Symphony with...
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Zac Brown Band To Release New Single On Friday

Zac Brown Band will release their new single, “Same Boat,” on Friday, (June 11th) and it will be available on all digital streaming platforms. Frontman Zac Brown co-wrote the song, which he says is about the “human condition.”. He explains, “It’s about how we all go through the same things,...
Musicpianostreet.com

My Piano Teacher Quit On Me! (Read 376 times)

On common occurrences, it’s usually the student that quits on the teacher and the lessons altogether. But in this particular instance, it’s the teacher that quit on the student. In my case, if the paid lessons are of poor quality, I have some of the shortest leash, and I am...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

'49 Pulses' documentary being re-released this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Filmmaker Charlie Minn says he’s re-releasing his documentary "49 Pulses" as we approach the five-year remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. "The worst day in the city’s history. And every story fades over time. That’s why I’m re-releasing the film this Friday," Minn said. "It’s an awareness...
Moviesjioforme.com

New trailer in time for Canada’s digital release

New trailer Winter lakeThe feature debut by Phil Sherin was made exclusively for the Canadian release of his mystery thriller. The Irish shot film will be co-produced by Canada’s Anne-Marie Gerinas (Turbokid, Slacks) and will be available on multiple digital platforms nationwide at the end of the month. June 22...
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Times of Grace Release Emotional New Song ‘Medusa’

Times of Grace, the band starring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz and Envy on the Coast drummer Dan Gluszak, have just released a music video for the stirring new song "Medusa." This latest single offers a wider perspective on the band's second album, Songs of Loss and...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Help disarm hate at 6 p.m tonight

The City of West Hollywood will host a panel discussion regarding the documentary film, “Disarm Hate.”. Five years ago, the news of Pulse Orlando nightclub shocked and devastated the LGBTQ community. One man, a hairdresser and activist from New Jersey, Jason Hayes, decided to do something. Without experience, money or celebrity backing, he began organizing a national rally for gun violence prevention and LGBTQ civil rights to be held in Washington D.C only two months after Pulse. He called the rally DISARM HATE. Meanwhile, on the other side of the map, nine strangers from Los Angeles, made it their life’s mission to get to DISARM HATE to stand behind Jason. Along the way, they stopped at sites where other LGBTQ people were murdered with firearms in order to have a discussion about two of America’s most polarizing past times: hate and guns.