Liz Newton was over 30 when she and her husband decided they’d try to have another baby. They already had Clara Ruth and they wanted her to have a sibling. There was this feeling between them that their family was not yet complete. Her first pregnancy had been pretty rough. She was sick, depressed and lost weight. When Liz became pregnant again, she and her husband Zeb faced more challenges. Around Thanksgiving, they did prenatal genetic testing with plans to let family members know the gender of the baby during the holiday. They got a surprise.