This has been a school year like none before, with too many kids losing too much ground because of the pandemic. Newly released data from the Afterschool Alliance reveals that for every U.S. child in a summer learning program before the pandemic, another was waiting to get in. That’s 13.9 million children whose parents wanted to enroll them who were without a program across the nation, including 400,700 in North Carolina. This year, the American Rescue Plan is funding summer learning opportunities and schools, community-based groups, museums, colleges, businesses and others are coming together to create programs that will give students the chance to re-engage, have fun, and learn. We encourage parents to check them out!