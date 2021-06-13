Letters to the Editor June 13

How many times do the Republicans need to stick it in the face of Democrats before you realize they want nothing to do with compromise or legitimate discussion on serious issues? To hold out hope that Republicans will see the light and suddenly come to the table is as ridiculous as offering prayers to survivors of mass shootings. Our democracy is in serious jeopardy, and to continue to chant the righteousness of the filibuster is foolish and detrimental. We have one shot here to get it right. Don’t be known as the two senators who go down as contributing to the fall of democracy. You’re better than that. Do the right thing while there is still time.