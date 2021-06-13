Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series: How to watch the All-Star Open Sunday (6-13-21) for free | Race preview

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — An All-Star race in the Lone Star State, with at least five restarts during 100 laps, a few inversion gimmicks and $1 million for the winning driver. NASCAR is providing quite a night to mark the 25th season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and sendoff for track president and showman Eddie Gossage, whose last race is today after overseeing the track since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before it opened.

Nashville Superspeedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, June 19, 2021. KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Grave Digger Ford Mustang — HOW IS THE TRACK? “Honestly, it’s not anything like it was last time I was here because of all that crap they put on the racetrack. You’ve got to run up at the top where it’s all sticky, but I think our Monster Jam Grave Digger Ford Mustang was fairly good in race runs. We didn’t do any qualifying stuff, just tried to work on our race stuff and felt OK about it.”