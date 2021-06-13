NASCAR Cup Series: How to watch the All-Star Open Sunday (6-13-21) for free | Race preview

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway after the lineup was determined via random draw. Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race winner will start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliot will make up rows 2 and 3 respectively.