Los Gatos community briefs for the week of June 18

By Michelle Pitcher
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a May 25 meeting, members of the Los Gatos Town Council Policy Committee meeting made several key decisions regarding how the council will proceed now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. The committee determined that the public will still have the option to participate in public meetings virtually, even after it is no longer necessary for public health reasons. Committee members can also attend virtually, with restrictions on frequency and under the condition they have their cameras on for the entire meeting.

