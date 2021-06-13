Cancel
Cedric the Entertainer responds to Katt Williams’ stolen joke accusation

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Cedric the Entertainer (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Cedric the Entertainer is not staying silent and has responded to Katt Williams’ allegations that he stole one of his jokes years ago. As previously reported, Katt Williams stopped by “The Morning Hustle” radio show and claimed that Cedric The Entertainer once stole one of his jokes and passed it off as his own. The joke in question is Cedric’s longtime closing routine where he parallel parks a space shuttle.

“Well, when it initially happened to me, it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings of Comedy. The reason it [hurt] so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy, and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft, and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time,” the Friday After Next star explained.

Cedric the Entertainer took to Instagram and stated that he was only going to discuss it one time, but that Williams’ allegations were farfetched.

“Look, I have no idea what this brother is talking about. That joke is over 30 years old, close to 30 something years old. I did The Kings of Comedy in 1999 and probably had been doing that joke six or seven years before that. I don’t even know if Katt was doing comedy then. So, again he’s a talented brother, but I have no idea what he’s talking about, I’ve never seen him do a space shuttle joke,” Cedric clarified.

“That may be something he believes is true but I’ve written a lot of jokes and had comedians steal my jokes as well so I understand it if he feels slighted by that, but that’s my joke. That’s my joke dog. Driving spaceships to the moon, cigarette dangling with ‘Cutie Pie’ rocking in the background, parallel parking the spaceship, that’s my joke though,” he continued.

