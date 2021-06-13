Authorities: Father, son hurt in motorcycle crash Saturday in Jo Daviess County
STOCKTON, Ill. – Authorities say two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Stockton. Terry L. Cilley, 49, of Elroy, Wis., was operating a motorcycle with his juvenile son in a sidecar south along Illinois 78 one quarter-mile north of Townsend Road at approximately 4:50 p.m., when the motorcycle drifted to the right side of the roadway, left the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.