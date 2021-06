I have some issues with Apple’s AirPods Pro. I dislike the design with its awkwardly short stem—at least the regular AirPods fully lean into it—and having to squeeze said stem to control audio playback is damn near impossible to do while working out. I’ve also never been able to find a comfortable fit, so the things always pop out of my ears when I wear them running. And geez are they expensive. But the active noise cancellation is solid, and the integration with my other Apple devices is seamless. The new Beats Studio Buds deliver equally solid ANC in a better designed package while offering a seamless experience for both Apple and Android users—all for $100 less than AirPods Pro.