Every day in Hamilton, thousands of emissions-producing vehicles drive by the McMaster Innovation Park, which is perched above King Street West and Highway 403. Now, engineers from the Hamilton university have been given a boost with helping refine energy-efficient vehicles. The McMaster Innovation Park is launching a $28-million integrated automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network. At the iHub, as it has been dubbed, McMaster engineers will help develop and test products such as self-driving vehicles and energy-efficient aircrafts, with the aim of increasing Canada’s presence in these emerging industries.