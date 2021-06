If you’re the type who’s already eaten through L.A.’s best restaurants and keeps an eye on the top bars around town, you’re probably the kind of Angeleno who’s always looking for what’s next. You’re your friend group’s go-to when it comes to dining advice, and while you can appreciate the oldies-but-goodies, you’re constantly on the hunt for the newest must-try—a huge feat, considering a restaurant, coffee shop or bar seems to open every day. Despite the last year, restaurants are opening and chefs are pursuing their dishes and concepts like never before. Here are the top of the latest and greatest spots that’ve opened within the last few months. Here’s our guide to the restaurants you need to try in June, so you can always stay ahead of the curve.