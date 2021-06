Mario Golf: Super Rush drives its way onto Switch, bringing a new Golf Adventure ‘story mode’ and a new take on the classic sport in Speed Golf where everyone tees off at the same time and rushes to finish the hole first. There’s plenty of content to keep your putting for birdies for days on end, and includes a roster of some familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom. If you’re wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush download and install size is, here’s what you need to know.