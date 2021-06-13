Cancel
Will Britney Spears Attend Her Conservatorship In Person?

By Effie Orfanides
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Britney Spears is expected to speak out at her conservatorship hearing on June 23. The pop star has been battling her father, Jamie Spears, for more than two years, hoping that a judge will rule to remove him as her conservator — a role he has held since 2008, according to the New York Times. Back in April, the Associated Press reported that Britney's attorney Samuel Ingham III said that his client had requested to speak in front of the court — and her request was granted. The last time that Britney spoke in court was on May 10, 2019. At the time, the "courtroom was sealed" and "none of what she said became public." The AP reports that the same could happen this time around, but that Britney has been "pushing for more transparency," so her upcoming statement may be made public this time around.

