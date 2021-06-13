Cancel
China

Chinese transcriber required

proz.com
 10 days ago

We have some Chinese audio files and we require the direct English transcription from the audios. Its great opportunity. We have a volume of 10 hours. 1. This project will be a tracked transcription with each speaker and language they are speaking identified throughout. Speaker tag is required. 2. Transcripts...

www.proz.com
#Transcriber#Chinese
Educationcoursera.org

Chinese for Beginners

Nowadays, there is an increasing number of people who are interested in Chinese culture and language. And it is useful to know about the language when coming to China for travel or business. This is an ABC Chinese course for beginners, including introduction of phonetics and daily expressions. After taking this class, learners can have a basic understanding of Chinese Mandarin and make basic conversations of daily living such as exchanging personal information, talking about daily arrangements and food, asking about price, introducing the city and the weather, telling your hobbies etc. Selected topics and situations come from real life scenarios and can be used for everyday communications. In addition to the dialogues, the selection of reading materials and practice activities will make the content as rich and varied as possible, in order to stimulate the learners’ interests. This is an elementary course on Chinese speaking. The learners don’t need to study Chinese characters, so it is easier to follow and complete this course.
Chinaava360.com

6 Ways to Learn New Chinese Words, Phrases & Speak More Chinese

Https://bit.ly/3gIuvb6 ← If you’re studying Chinese, chances are you’re looking to become fluent and conversational as fast as possible, right? Well then, look no further! Here is your fast track to fluency!. ↓ More Details ↓. Step 1: Go to https://bit.ly/3gIuvb6. Step 2: Sign up for a Free Lifetime Account...
Chinaproz.com

Chinese into English | Legal

We are in need of legal content expert translators who have experience in translating from Chinese into English. If you have what it takes, please send through your credentials along with the best per-word rates in USD?. A short test will be required for completion, free of cost. Many thanks.
Politicsmikehuckabee.com

Chinese Defector

I told you about the claim by Redstate.com that the Defense Intelligence Agency had been working with a defector from China who held the highest level in the government of any Chinese defector ever. This defector reportedly was providing information on the origins of COVID-19 and other sensitive topics, and the DIA had kept this a secret even from other agencies such as the CIA and FBI out of concerns that they were infiltrated by Chinese spies.
Chinaava360.com

Chinese Skills for the Real-World: Reading Chinese Practice

Https://bit.ly/3bNI0ER ← Click here and get the best resources to learn in the most efficient way. Step 2: Sign up for a Free Lifetime Account - No money, No credit card required. Step 3: Start learning Chinese the fast, fun and easy way!. This video is for you because we...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese man search suggest he worked for Chinese Intelligen

Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): A search of the electronic equipment belonging to a Chinese national who was intercepted by security forces in West Bengal's Malda district suggests that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency. As per a statement from the Border Security Force...
Aerospace & Defensetacticalreport.com

Chinese military base in UAE?

Recent media reports have claimed that US concerns over the UAE’s growing ties with China may hinder the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE Air Force (UAEAF), as the United States wishes to guarantee that the UAE will not allow China access to the latest US-made military technologies.
ChinaAustralian News

Chinese nation is a family: Xi

XINING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that not a single ethnic group should be left behind in the country's efforts to fully build a modern socialist China. Xi made the remarks on Tuesday afternoon while visiting a village...
Coronaviruspoandpo.com

Russia to allow entry of Chinese citizens

Golikova told a briefing that the country's COVID-19 response center has made the decision, which waits to be officially approved by the prime minister. As part of anti-coronavirus measures, Russia imposed a temporary entry ban on Chinese nationals with visas for work, private visits, study and tourism since Feb. 20, 2020.
InternetThe American Genius

Tired of transcribing screenshots? Put this Chrome extension to work

(TECH NEWS) This new Chrome extension takes out the tedium of transcribing all your necessary screenshots into your writing and does it for you. My favorite part of being a writer is getting to interview people from various walks of life. My least favorite part of being a writer is transcribing those interviews.
WorldThe Guardian

Chinese academic suspended for advocating polygamy

A Chinese academic has been suspended by his university after he advocated polygamy on his personal WeChat account, sparking a new discussion around China’s evolving attitudes towards sex. Bao Yinan, a legal researcher at the prestigious East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai, was accused by his...
EconomyCNBC

The Chinese Economy: 2021 and Beyond

Recent GDP figures indicate China's economy is roaring back to its pre-pandemic levels, but will it continue? We find out what's driving this growth, its impact on the rest of the world and where we should be putting our money.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Cancel Culture, Chinese Style

The Chinese government canceled retailer H&M from the national Internet for airing concerns over alleged forced labor in Xinjiang Region. Will pending EU and US ESG regulations trigger a trade war?. A Juggernaut Gains Momentum. Previous columns described the environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) movement and examined conflicting claims over...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Sharing Required

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has banned a researcher from publishing in the journal for three years, Retraction Watch reports. The ban comes after Jianghan University's Zhangfeng Hu, the last and corresponding author of a PNAS study that describes a new class of transcription factors, declined to share a strain of algae that was used in the work, it adds. May Berenbaum from PNAS tells Retraction Watch that the journal received a message from a researcher who tried to obtain the algal strain from Hu but was unable to, even after the journal interceded. Berenbaum tells it that that this violates PNAS policy on sharing.
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

BEIJING (Reuters) – China launched a spacecraft on Thursday carrying three astronauts to the main module of the country’s space station, its first crewed mission in nearly five years. China’s first full-fledged space station is still under construction. When completed, it will be the only rival to the International Space...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Microsoft Office For Android Can Now Capture And Transcribe Voice Recordings

The Microsoft Office app for Android is getting a “powerful” new feature – the ability to transcribe voice recordings. You can now capture and transcribe voice recordings on your Android device directly from within the app. This will make it easier to quickly convert voice memos into text, something that could be highly useful to students and journalists. The app uses live speech-to-text transcription to enable this feature.
Facebookava360.com

How to Become Fluent in Speaking Chinese

Https://bit.ly/2X0ew0f ← Discover the absolute best way to get started with Chinese language for absolute beginners! Get the best resources and tools to get on your way to Chinese fluency ↓ More Details ↓. Step 1: Go to https://bit.ly/2X0ew0f. Step 2: Sign up for a Free Lifetime Account - No...
WorldSlipped Disc

Wales pitches for Chinese students

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama is honoured to welcome Maestro Xu Zhong, Conductor, Musician, Opera Producer and Educator as its inaugural International Chair in Opera representing Asia. One of the most internationally renowned Chinese pianists and conductors, Xu Zhong is currently President of Shanghai Opera House, Principal...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Chinese EPR experiences 'performance issue'

Unit 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant is operating at full power and there has been no release of radiation at the plant or in the surrounding area, China General Nuclear (CGN) announced yesterday following media reports of a leak at the plant in China's Guangdong province. France's EDF, which holds a 30% stake in the two-unit plant, said it had been informed of an increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the EPR reactor's primary circuit.