Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Destination: Genoa – 11th Hour Racing Team set off on final Leg of The Ocean Race Europe

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uz8w3_0aSzNXU000

ALICANTE, Spain (June 13, 2021)

11th Hour Racing Team has set off on the third and final leg of the inaugural Ocean Race Europe, from Alicante, Spain, to Genoa, Italy. Currently tied for first place with nine points, the result on Leg 3 will be decisive for the Team’s chances for overall success.

Beginning the race in the Mediterranean Sea presents very different conditions from the previous starting points along the Atlantic coast. Due to an extremely light wind forecast, race management made a course change less than 24 hours before the start, shortening the course and directing the fleet straight from Alicante to Genoa. Skipper Charlie Enright (USA) provided insight on the conditions ahead:

“Conditions are tricky. We should have a bit of wind getting out of Alicante, but then there is no definition in the weather pattern. We have a very weak high, and a very weak low with little to no gradient in the middle, and that’s essentially the case for all the Mediterranean Sea right now. The first leg was very frontal in nature, the second was more geographic in nature, and I would say that this one will be marked by a lack of gradient, which generates a lot of uncertainty.”

Light winds are not the only challenge 11th Hour Racing Team will have to deal with on this final Leg. Following an incident in the port of Cascais, the crew will be sailing their IMOCA 60 with only one foil on the starboard side, while the port foil was taken back to France and is currently being repaired at Multiplast.

Navigator Simon Fisher (GBR) shared his insights on the different routing options:

“There’s a decent easterly breeze further to the south of Alicante and the Balearic Islands. But, at some point, we have to go north. If we go north straight out of Alicante, we will encounter extremely light conditions around Valencia and might get stuck, so the direct course looks difficult. We also have the option to head south-east with the gradient we currently have, but then the question is – can we get ourselves back north again? It’s going to be an interesting leg, and I am excited to see how the different teams decide to deal with it.”

In addition to looking at the routing and weather forecast, the Team took some time to become more knowledgeable about the waters they’re sailing in ahead of their departure. On the occasion of our #OceanHour Session program, the crew gathered to catch up with Brad Robertson from Save the Med. Robertson shared his vast knowledge about the Mediterranean Sea, including the marine wildlife the crew might encounter along their journey. He also pointed out how the climate crisis affects their natural habitat and how Save the Med is working hard to turn the tide in these local waters. Success stories like the one of the Atlantic Blue Fin Tuna, whose population is slowly recovering thanks to precautionary conservation measures and highly restrictive fishing quotas, are encouraging to keep on racing for ocean health.

Shark enthusiast Amory Ross (USA) also took the opportunity to share his knowledge of The Mediterranean on World Oceans Day during Leg 2 of the race.

Following their strong comeback after the delayed start on Leg 2, Enright is confident his crew will be able to repeat a solid performance:

“A lot of people could look at the forecast and think it’s daunting or fickle, but I see opportunity. Given that we only have one foil, the conditions are potentially better for our current boat set-up. We have smart people onboard and our chemistry is great, allowing us to set up a balanced racecourse. I trust us to get this last Leg right.”

The Ocean Race Europe started on May 29 in Lorient, France, and reached its first stop in Cascais, Portugal on June 2, where both participating fleets of VO65s and IMOCA 60s competed in a coastal race on June 5. The offshore race then continued on Leg 2 leading from Cascais through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean Sea, arriving in Alicante on June 9.

The fleet of IMOCA 60s are set to arrive in Genoa on Thursday, June 17, where a final coastal race on Saturday, June 19, will determine the overall winners of The Ocean Race Europe.

Position on the live tracker and regular updates from the boat will be shared here.

11th Hour Racing Team Crew list:

Charlie Enright (USA): Skipper

Simon Fisher (GBR)

Pascal Bidégorry (FRA)

Justine Mettraux (SUI)

Amory Ross (USA)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
844
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Genoa#The Ocean Race#Racing Team#Multiplast#Gbr#Oceanhour Session#Shark#Imoca#Sui Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSail World

The Ocean Race Europe: Fleet passes through Strait of Gibraltar

The 12 boat fleet in The Ocean Race Europe, which started yesterday have passed through the Strait of Gibraltar en route to the finish in Alicante, Spain. As in Leg 1 the two fleets are mixed into a single 12 boat fleet, with the IMOCA 60 LinkedOut beung 292.1nm from the finish, and the VOR65 Sailing Poland has 291.9nm to sail to the finish at 1325UTC on June 7, 2021.
Sportslivesaildie.com

Breakaway moves deliver mixed results in The Ocean Race Europe

It’s a light air chess game on the Mediterranean as IMOCA and VO65 fleets split and play high stakes game of risk and reward. The 12 international teams competing in The Ocean Race Europe have been dealing with light and incalcitrant breezes on their first night at sea after setting off yesterday on the inaugural event’s third and final leg from Alicante, Spain to Genova, Italy.
MotorsportsPinkbike.com

Video: GT Factory Racing Preseason Team Camp

A new season and a fresh start. After a tumultuous 2020 season, the GT Factory Racing team looks to hit the restart button with a preseason team camp in Spain. Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Wyn Masters, Johannes von Klebelsberg, Ethan Craik, along with the whole GTFR crew met up for a few days of testing, racing, and reflecting on last season while preparing for the new one ahead. Despite a tough year for most of the crew, the junior DH racer, Ethan Craik, kept the stoke high with his flat out riding which led him to his first World Cup win and first overall title! Things might not be quite back to normal, but the team is ready to reset the mind and get into another wild season of racing.
Motorsportslivesaildie.com

Winning Gambit in Final Hours Sees Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team Clinch Leg Three Victory in Genova

AkzoNobel Ocean Racing takes second as the top two finishers in the VO65 fleet come from behind to secure critical points. The third and final offshore leg of The Ocean Race Europe came to an exciting conclusion in the early hours of Thursday morning in Genova, when the Portuguese entry Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the VO65 class.
Newport Buzz

Opportunity Ahead For 11th Hour Racing After Third Place Finish in Leg 3 of The Ocean Race Europe

GENOA, Italy (June 17, 2021) The third and final offshore Leg of The Ocean Race Europe wrapped up today in the Italian City of Genoa, with 11th Hour Racing Team finishing in third position. After an exhausting four-day battle in light wind conditions through the Mediterranean Sea, the Team sits third in the overall event standings with 12 points, behind LinkedOut with 13 points and Offshore Team Germany with 14 points. One final opportunity remains for the orange and black boat to take the overall IMOCA 60 Class win this Saturday in the Coastal Race.
Cyclingroadbikeaction.com

TEJAY VAN GARDEREN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND FINAL RACE

After a career in which he achieved two top five finishes on the Tour de France, American cyclist Tejay Van Garderen announced Tuesday he will retire after the US national championships. Van Garderen won the best young rider category as he finished fifth on the 2012 Tour de France, but lamented Tuesday that he had never quite made it to the top rank.
Sportslivesaildie.com

Teams prepared for winner-take-all coastal race finale in Genova

The leaderboard is so tight in both the IMOCA and VO65 division that Saturday’s coastal race is likely to provide the winning margin in The Ocean Race Europe. After three weeks of intense offshore and inshore action that has seen The Ocean Race Europe’s 12-boat fleet race over 2,000 nautical miles (nm) / 3,700 kilometres (km) from France to Italy with stops in Portugal and Spain, the event’s inaugural edition will come to a climax tomorrow with a final coastal day race in Genova, Italy.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Gaudu and Démare lead Groupama-FDJ at the Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ have announced their team for the Tour de France, with David Gaudu and Arnaud Démare leading the French squad in the general classification and sprints respectively. 24-year-old Gaudu will take the lead of the squad at the Tour for the first time in the absence of Thibaut Pinot, who...
Motorsportslivesaildie.com

Thrilling inshore finale sees Offshore Team Germany and Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team confirmed overall winners in Genova

The Coastal Race in Genova provides a fantastic finish to The Ocean Race Europe. Class leaders Offshore Team Germany (GER) and Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR) have been confirmed as the respective IMOCA and VO65 winners in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe, after an exciting final day of coastal racing in Genova, Italy today.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Roma Reportedly Set to Join Race for Sasa Kalajdzic

While Roma's transfer rumor mill continues to orbit around the respective futures of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka—who is reportedly pleading with the Gunners to push the deal through—and Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patricio, the press seems to have all but abandoned Roma's rumored hunt for a new striker. Edin Dzeko, Roma's...
Environmentspanishnewstoday.com

Murcia region was hottest place in Spain on Sunday

The Murcia region was the hottest place in Spain on Sunday as calm returned to the Costa Cálida following several days of unsettled weather. Molina de Segura was the hottest place in the country with 32.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Málaga in the Andalusia region with 32.3 and Archena in Murcia also with 32.3, then Xátiva in the Valencia region with 32.2 and Pollenca in the Balearic Islands with 32.1.
SportsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team Roster Finalized

US Sailing has confirmed the names of the 13 sailors who will represent the United States at the Olympic Games this coming July and August near Tokyo, Japan. The team hails from nine U.S. states and territories including California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin. The finalization of the team roster comes after nearly five years campaigning by not only the 13 Olympic Team nominees, but dozens of additional American sailors who were part of U.S. Sailing’s Olympic Team selection process.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Analysing Jumbo-Visma's 2021 Tour de France squad

After the so-called 'killer wasps' of last year's pre-Tour de France build up, Jumbo-Visma have been a quieter force in the peloton this time around. With the two star names of Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert having not raced since April, the Dutch squad is certainly less hyped than it was back in 2020.
Europeinfomigrants.net

Spain: 45 migrants brought to shore on Gran Canaria

Forty-five people, among them several children, were rescued on Sunday and brought to shore on Gran Canaria, the largest of Spain’s Canary Island archipelago in the Atlantic. On Sunday, June 20, the Spanish coast guard rescued 45 migrants, including eight children, from a small boat about 38 nautical miles off...