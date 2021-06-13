Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Bishop Loran Mann remembered during homegoing celebrations

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you knew him as Bishop, Pastor, Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) Media Host, Local Newscaster, Community Leader, Toastmaster or simply as “the Voice,” the late Bishop Loran Edward Mann left an immeasurable impact on those that encountered him. The sure evidence of that impact was the overwhelming attendance of the Pittsburgh community and beyond during his Homegoing Celebration, which spanned three days, May 24-26.

newpittsburghcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Vermont State
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentecostal Church#Church Of Christ#Church Service#New Pittsburgh Courier#Media Host#Toastmaster#Homegoing Celebration#Victory Family Church#National Church#Cdc#The Church Of God#The Cogic General Board#Pentecostal Temple Cogic#Wgbn#Kdka Am#Wpxi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
POTUSNBC News

Judge dismisses most claims against Trump administration in clearing of Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.