Bishop Loran Mann remembered during homegoing celebrations
Whether you knew him as Bishop, Pastor, Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) Media Host, Local Newscaster, Community Leader, Toastmaster or simply as “the Voice,” the late Bishop Loran Edward Mann left an immeasurable impact on those that encountered him. The sure evidence of that impact was the overwhelming attendance of the Pittsburgh community and beyond during his Homegoing Celebration, which spanned three days, May 24-26.newpittsburghcourier.com