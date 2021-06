Are you short of time or money? Have you booked in a dinner party with friends and are stuck for a menu or are looking for that perfect, quick and cheap midweek meal? Life is complicated enough, so say hello to your new best friend: Hob by Amy Sheppard. The busy mum of two from Cornwall knows just what it’s like to be faced with feeding a growing family while on a budget. But thanks to clever meal planning and using up leftovers, it doesn’t have to be another chore. Her new book cuts out all the fuss and delivers...