Juneteenth commemoration planned for Wright Park

Greenville will play host next weekend to a celebration of culture and freedom in commemoration of Juneteenth.

The 2021 Juneteenth Celebration In the Park Drive In and Out is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p..m. Saturday at Wright Park, 5403 Business Highway 69 South. The event is sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity.

NAACP Greenville Branch President Will Hobdy said the day will include food and drinks, table games, music , health screenings, as well as COVID-19 education, testing and vaccine information.

There will also be a voter registration drive and entertainment from KKVI-FM radio.

Sponsorship information is available by calling 972-371-0065

Volunteers wishing to participation in the voter registration drive and neighborhood walk should meet at the park at 9 a.m. Saturday to obtain door hanger kits.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.