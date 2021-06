Embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed all of the voluntary workouts with the team, which was expected. Watson and the Texans are at a stalemate which seems to have no easy answers. Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last fall, no longer wants to play for the Texans and wants to be traded. But now with Watson facing 22 lawsuits by various massage therapists claiming sexual misconduct by the Texans franchise quarterback, even if the Texans are interested in trading Watson, his market value isn’t where it needs to be for the Texans to recoup equal value.