4-year-old girl drowns in pool at Akron home

A 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool during a gathering at a home in Akron Saturday evening, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 5:35 p.m., officers and EMS were called to the 800 block of Independence Avenue for report of a drowning involving a small child.

When first responders arrived, the child, a 4-year-old girl, was out of the water and CPR was being administered to her.

Police said the girl was not breathing or conscious when they arrived.

EMS rushed the girl to Akron Children's Hospital and chest compressions were conducted during the ambulance ride.

The girl was listed in critical condition but died a short time later at the hospital, police said.

Investigators determined the residents of the home were having a gathering and people were in and out of the above ground pool, including the 4-year-old girl, who was later found in the water unresponsive.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.