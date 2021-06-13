How a Buddhist Parable Saved Me From Depression
I realized there’s a colossal difference between not caring and letting go. I would definitely not rate myself as a spiritual person. My attention span is horrible and I’d probably start snoring within the first five minutes of a philosophy class. Not to mention, I am prone to continuous bouts of gut-wrenching anxiety — a state where I overthink my already overcooked thoughts at least a million more times. Perhaps that’s why when the pandemic re-engulfed India this summer, I found myself completely unequipped to handle the mental toll of the crisis. After enduring sleepless nights of hospital visitations, I would be confronted by morning obituary columns, brimming with familiar faces. My entire world was coming apart at the seams. All the pomp and show of life fading away into the death rattle of creaky stretchers on bleach-drenched tiles.psiloveyou.xyz