How a Buddhist Parable Saved Me From Depression

As my suntanned foot slowly edged its way to the dusty accelerator, I could feel his body tense. My hands firmly gripped the steering wheel as I began the right-hand turn. I glanced toward the passenger seat, my insides in knots while trying to maintain a calm outer appearance. There, my adult son, my gentle giant, sat silently wringing his hands. His face twitching, his lips pursed, and his cheeks slightly flushed. My heart broke. He was trying to calm his body, but he was losing the battle. I reached for his sizeable clammy hand. He reluctantly stopped the rhythmic squeezing of his fingers to cling to mine, a lifeline in an unrelenting storm. Anxiety is a ruthless foe; a persistent antagonist that threatens to deprive the victim of all joy. I could see the amount of energy my son was expending. It was exhausting, for both of us. He, for the toll this was taking on his mind, body, and spirit. Me, for the pain it was causing my son. It seemed so unfair that he should be subjected to yet another challenge. Another struggle. Mama bear was ready to do battle, to face the adversary. But the devious opponent had not come for me. It had come for my son.