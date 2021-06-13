Hugh Jackman ‘Put Through the Wringer’ on ‘X-Men’ Set, Says Anna Paquin

Husband and wife duo Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer say they wouldn't turn down the opportunity to do a True Blood reboot. The couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming venture on Season 2 of Amazon's Flack, but answered that they both have fond memories of working on the popular vampire drama together. "I would love, love, love, love to see all of these people again and work with them again," Moyer told ET. "But, spoiler alert, my character doesn't make it," Moyer shared. Moyer, who played vampire Bill Compton and Sookie's (Paquin) love interest on the show, died in the series' last season, but he'd love to work in some loophole for a cameo. "I'm up for a flashback. I'm officially telling you, on ET, I'm up for a flashback."