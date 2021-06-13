Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Major League Baseball is in a real sticky situation

By Dan Menningen
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s all a part of the cat and mouse game of baseball…. All of these statements have been made in the last few weeks as Major League Baseball figures out how to stop pitchers from putting any adhesive substance you could possibly think of (and some we had no idea even existed, like this) on the baseball. The reason behind the chemistry experiment taking place 60 feet 6 inches from home plate is so pitchers can get more spin on their pitches, making them harder to hit. The increased spin can increase the movement on breaking balls and it can make a fastball seem like it is rising.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Bill Nye
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Baseball History#Hitters#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLB
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBthelines.com

When will Mike Trout be back?

Trout had not yet starting jogging, as of the week of June 7. Prior to the Angels’ game against the Kansas City Royals on June 7, Trout offered an update on his status. “Today was probably my best day yet, just tolerance-wise,” he said, via NBCSports.com. “As far as activities, I’m doing as much as I can to strengthen around the calf muscle.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1912  The New York Giants outslugged the Boston Braves 21-12 with the teams scoring a total of 17 runs in the ninth inning. The Giants scored seven runs to take a 21-2 lead and the Braves scored 10 runs in the ninth. 1932  Philadelphias Doc Cramer hit six...
MLBblackchronicle.com

Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle hits three home runs vs. Blue Jays but Baltimore bullpen blows four-run lead

Major League Baseball won’t hold this year’s Home Run Derby until July 12, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles served as a handy preview on Saturday. The two teams combined to launch nine home runs as part of a 10-7 Toronto victory. Three players launched multiple shots of their own: Marcus Semien, Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Mountcastle, who recorded the season’s seventh three-homer contest.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. criticizes MLB's crackdown on sticky substances

Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers’ use of sticky substances “was done in a poor way,” according to Astros starter and Players Association representative Lance McCullers Jr. “The way it’s been handled, I kind of think it’s been similar to any other major storyline over the last half century —...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Worst Teams in Expansion Era: Where Might the 2021 Diamondbacks Rank?

[I promise I will be getting back to the much more fun/encouraging/nostalgic memorabilia series soon.]. In the expansion era of major league baseball (1961-present), ten teams have lost 110 or more games. At the moment, it would take some improvement for the Diamondbacks to lose only 110 games (even if they achieved their pythagorean winning percentage from here on out, that would give them a finish of 53-109.) So while it's not out of the question that they avoid becoming the eleventh to lose 110 games, it is certainly possible.
MLBracingdudes.com

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been trying to get going as they are second in the NL East with a 33-34 record so far this season. They will be sending young righty Spencer Howard to the mound as he is coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he went four innings and gave up three runs on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Drafting the All-MLB Dad Team

Earning a place on a big league roster is one of the most arduous and taxing accomplishments in all of sports. As the average minor leaguer, you have to beat out hundreds of professional players fighting just as hard as you are for the same spot, just to make it onto the periphery of the team that employs you. But if you do, it’s a life-changing moment for you and your entire family.
MLBFOX Sports

All-fathers vs. all-sons: Baseball's ultimate Father's Day showdown

It’s Father's Day, so let’s talk about some baseball dads. No, I’m not talking about baseball players who exude big dad energy such as Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson. I’m talking about actual fathers and sons who played in Major League Baseball. Like anything between father and son, this is...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/20/21

With another full slate of games across the MLB on Sunday there are plenty of places for you to make money with parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make you money. Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies over 12 runs -110 / Minnesota Twins -120 / Cleveland...
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (June 21)

A lot has happened and will be happening in Major League Baseball as of late. The MLB is now implementing ten-game suspensions for players caught using foreign substances. Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered a partially torn UCL after attempting to stop using substance. The Rays are promoting No. 1 prospect...
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: MLB begins checking pitchers for sticky stuff

Major League Baseball will begin its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances, with umpires making regular, random mound checks starting on Monday. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids — ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions — have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced. Umps will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves and fingertips will be checked.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wants Consistency From MLB

Major League Baseball issued a memo last week to every club about the impending enforcement of their rules regarding the use of foreign substances on baseballs. While MLB is reportedly hoping to avoid levying punishment by letting public pressure force pitchers to stop, the league is willing to suspend players who don’t follow the mid-season rule change.
MLBGaffney Ledger

MLB threatens pitchers over altered baseballs

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday. The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start […]
MLBArkansas Online

MLB’s tacky problem

For Gaylord Perry, today’s pitcher’s mound would be a candy store. Perry was a gifted pitcher during the 1970s and later a Hall of Fame inductee, but he also was a notorious cheater. His go-to substance to doctor a baseball was Vaseline, though in his book, “Me and the Spitter,” he said he once tried fishing line oil. Today, however, Perry would delight in the arsenal of substances routinely used by this generation of pitchers. Sunscreen. Hair gel. Distilled Coca-Cola. And of course, Spider Tack.