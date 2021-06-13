Major League Baseball is in a real sticky situation

It’s all a part of the cat and mouse game of baseball…. All of these statements have been made in the last few weeks as Major League Baseball figures out how to stop pitchers from putting any adhesive substance you could possibly think of (and some we had no idea even existed, like this) on the baseball. The reason behind the chemistry experiment taking place 60 feet 6 inches from home plate is so pitchers can get more spin on their pitches, making them harder to hit. The increased spin can increase the movement on breaking balls and it can make a fastball seem like it is rising.