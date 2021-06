Another day, another data breach to report from another company whose customers have been put at risk. This time the company is the automaker Volkswagen, which has been sending out an official data breach notice to customers in recent days that blames the incident on a vendor (used by Volkswagen, Audi, and authorized car dealers) that apparently left data in an unsecured state online. “On March 10, 2021,” the Volkswagen data breach notice explains, “we were alerted that an unauthorized third party may have obtained certain customer information.” Today’s Top Deal Prime members save $27 on the super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials...