Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CBS News poll: Vaccinated or not, Americans venture out

dnyuz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses reopen and Americans reemerge from pandemic life, they’ve got some requests for the venues they’d frequent and are still collectively exercising a bit of caution. They’re largely comfortable gathering with friends at parties, taking road trips and going to restaurants, and harbor more mixed feelings about places that draw larger crowds and about plane flights. But as you’ve perhaps seen for yourself at an airport or watching a sports event lately, that comfort level is certainly up since earlier this spring, before most were vaccinated.

dnyuz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cbs#Vaccinations#U S Census#Cbs News#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Poll: Americans are restarting pre-coronavirus daily activities

Americans are relaxing COVID-19 precautions and resuming activities they did before the virus shut down parts of the country in early 2020, according to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey of 1,125 adults. Why it matters: Almost all states have lifted most of their restrictions as vaccination...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fewer Americans than ever are still social distancing - with 54% more now hanging out with people from outside their households, and 72% more visiting stores and restaurants, poll finds

Americans are leaving their homes more and easing up on social distancing, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxing guidelines for vaccinated Americans. A new Gallup poll found that more ore people are visiting stores and restaurants than at any time since spring 2020. Still, the vast...
Public HealthBradenton Herald

Should COVID vaccines be required for school? Here’s what Americans said in poll

A majority of Americans support requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school, a recent poll found. A Gallup survey released June 11 found that 61% of Americans polled support requiring college students to be vaccinated, 56% support requiring high school students and 51% support requiring middle school students to get a COVID-19 shot.
Advocacypowerofpositivity.com

Poll Reveals 52% of Americans Began Volunteering During the Pandemic

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Muse Health Hand Sanitizer revealed a huge surge in volunteering recently. 65% of respondents said the pandemic gave them a wake-up call to help out in their communities more. The survey polled 2,000 Americans and found that 52% began volunteering for...
PharmaceuticalsNJBIZ

Poll: Those without health insurance less vaccinated

A new survey released June 14 finds much lower COVID-19 vaccination rates among those without health insurance, even though the vaccines are free. The report by the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University found that 55.6% of adults with health insurance had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, compared to 30.6% of adults without health insurance.
Public HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

Poll: Many Americans resuming pre-pandemic activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Americans are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, even as some worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted, a new poll shows. The poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that majorities of Americans who were regularly...
Kidsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Vaccines For Kids? Amid Fauci Email Scandal, Poll Shows Americans Trust Parents Over Feds

A new poll shows the majority of American voters want parents, not the federal government, to decide if children need COVID-19 vaccines to attend public school. In a recent poll by the Trafalgar Group, in partnership with Convention of States Action, 64 percent of respondents said parents should make the decision, while only 15 percent said the federal government should choose, and 16 percent said the decision should be left to local and state governments.
Houston, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

POLL QUESTION: The COVID vaccine and your job

Disappointed, but not deterred. Nearly 200 Houston Methodist employees will continue to fight the hospital system's vaccine mandate, even when they are terminated next week. The lawsuit alleges Methodist staff should not be used as guinea pigs for a treatment which so far has only been given an emergency use authorization from the FDA.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

CDC launches Spanish WhatsApp chat to boost Latino COVID vaccinations

WhatsApp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have partnered to deliver information on the coronavirus vaccine to Spanish-speaking users, the social media platform announced Monday. Why it matters: 36% of Latinos have had at least one vaccine dose compared to 45% of white people as of June 14,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Concerns grow as COVID vaccination rates drop

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb is sounding the alarm about the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. On Sunday, he told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that infections could surge by the fall if we don't get back on track with vaccinating Americans. Carl Zimmer, a New York Times columnist and author, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss those concerns.
Public HealthTODAY.com

How protected are vaccinated Americans against the Delta variant?

With life starting to get back to normal in some cities across the United States, the Delta variant of COVID-19 could become the dominant strain in the country. In this week’s Sunday Focus, NBC News’ senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres reports that the key to stopping COVID-19 and all its variants is to get vaccinated. Some 65% of Americans have received at least one shot.
Seattle, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Poll Update: Employers Exposing Workers Vaccine Status?

Back on June 4, we posted a poll asking if a business should reveal the status of their workers when it comes to whether they've had a COVID vaccine. The impetus for the story was a report (multiple actually) out of Seattle that Amazon will be requiring workers to place a green sticker on their ID badges if they've had a vaccine.
Educationlatestnewspost.com

Americans optimistic about job prospects, and many would keep working from home — CBS News poll

As the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS News polled Americans on their jobs now and in the future, ahead of the CBSN special “Employment in America.”. CBS News finds Americans mostly optimistic about jobs in their area and their own ability to find a new job, if they want to. Many Americans would also consider changing jobs, or moving, if the opportunity arises. And remote working would be here to stay for awhile, if many had their preference, even as the pandemic eases.
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

CBS News poll: Americans optimistic about jobs and personal finances

A new CBS News poll finds that Americans are optimistic about jobs in their area as the economy reopens. The pandemic has prompted some to think about the possibility of major life changes, including changing jobs, moving or permanently working remotely. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joined CBSN to break down the data.
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Majority of Americans Support Same-Sex Marriage: Poll

According to the latest Gallup poll, U.S. support for same-sex marriage reached a historic high of 70 percent. The latest figure released last week marks an increase of 10 percentage points since 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that all states must recognize same-sex marriages. “Today’s 70 percent support...