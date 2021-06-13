CBS News poll: Vaccinated or not, Americans venture out
As businesses reopen and Americans reemerge from pandemic life, they’ve got some requests for the venues they’d frequent and are still collectively exercising a bit of caution. They’re largely comfortable gathering with friends at parties, taking road trips and going to restaurants, and harbor more mixed feelings about places that draw larger crowds and about plane flights. But as you’ve perhaps seen for yourself at an airport or watching a sports event lately, that comfort level is certainly up since earlier this spring, before most were vaccinated.dnyuz.com