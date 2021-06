Milan have obtained the ‘promise’ to talk about Diogo Dalot again with Manchester United in August, a report claims, but it is dependant on a key condition. Dalot was brought in by Milan ahead of the season as they needed a full-back that could play on both sides of the defence. Overall it was a season of ups and downs for the Portuguese youngster and one hard to evaluate, but his versatility has led to suggestions that the Rossoneri are set to explore the idea of bringing him back on another loan deal.