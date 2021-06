It’s no secret that Kane Brown has been working on a new album to follow up the Mixtape Vol. 1 project, and he just shared a new song with fans on his social media. Yesterday (6/20), Kane shared an unreleased new song demo on Instagram. The new track finds Brown singing that he is going to love his wife Katelyn till he can’t love her anymore, even through heartbreak and laughter, he will always love her no matter what.