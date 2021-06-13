Jim Hightower: To Fix the Labor Shortage, Start with the Wage Shortage
A recent newspaper article had an astonishing headline: “Labor shortages end when wages rise.”. Gosh, Captain Obvious, what an amazing discovery! Someone notify the Nobel Prize committee, for this revolutionary revelation about How-Things-Work surely will win this year’s prize in economics. Better yet, someone notify Sen. Mitch McConnell and that whole gaggle of Republican governors whose theory of labor economics begins and ends with the medieval demand that workers be whacked with a stick to make them do what the bosses want.magicvalley.com