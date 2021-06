AC Milan could offload two of their unwanted players to Genoa this summer with the Grifone keen on bolstering their defence, a report claims. According to Genoa-based outlet Il Secolo XIX (via MilanNews), Milan are looking to offload some of the players who have returned from their respective loan spells. Although Andrea Conti will be evaluated in the preseason retreat by head coach Stefano Pioli, 27-year-old full-back should leave Milan and could move to Genoa. The Rossoblu interested in the former Atalanta star as they are looking for a reinforcement for the side lanes after Davide Zappacosta’s departure.