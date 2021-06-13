Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Brain study explains why only some people want to look into the future

By Sarah Sloat
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you want to know what comes next? Some do. In New York City, arguably the medium capital of the world, Wall Street traders meet with psychics in an attempt to peer into the future; there’s enough psychics in town to fill best-of lists. And during Covid-19, the demand for online psychics increased across the country — remote readings seen as a way to have some control over destiny.

www.inverse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Living Brain#Look Into The Future#American#Neuron#Acc#Vipfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 common habits can make your brain age fast

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that daily drinking and smoking may be linked to increases in brain aging compared to those who drink and smoke less. The research is from the University of Southern California and elsewhere. One author is Arthur W. Toga. Previous research...
ScienceNewswise

Brain connections mean some people lack visual imagery

Newswise — New research has revealed that people with the ability to visualise vividly have a stronger connection between their visual network and the regions of the brain linked to decision-making. The study also sheds light on memory and personality differences between those with strong visual imagery and those who cannot hold a picture in their mind's eye.
Mental HealthThe Conversation

Aphantasia explained: some people can’t form mental pictures

How many times have you watched a book adaptation on film or TV, and felt disappointed when a scene wasn’t quite how you’d pictured it? Or perhaps a character looked nothing like you’d imagined them to look?. Most people, when asked to form an image of a person they’re familiar...
HealthEurekAlert

Study finds that inflammatory processes are altered in the brains of people with OUD

(Boston)-- Prevalence rates of opioid use disorder (OUD) have increased dramatically, accompanied by a surge of overdose deaths--nearly 50,000 in the U.S. in 2019. While opioid dependence has been extensively studied in preclinical models, an understanding of the biological alterations that occur in the brains of people who chronically use opioids and who are diagnosed with OUD remains limited. To address this issue, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have conducted the largest transcriptomic (the study of all the RNA molecules within a cell) study to date using postmortem brains from people with OUD.
ScienceNature.com

Feeling of guilt explains why people react differently to resource depletion warnings

Despite insistent warnings from climate scientists, the global environmental situation is further deteriorating. To date, only very few studies have investigated the impact of warnings on sustainable decision-making in controlled laboratory settings. Moreover, the few existing studies mainly looked at average warning reactions rather than taking individual differences into account. Here, we investigated individual differences in the reaction to resource depletion warnings and scrutinized the impact of emotions on behavioural changes by applying a resource dilemma task with warnings. Data-driven and model-free cluster analyses identified four different types of consumption behaviour. Importantly, guilt was positively related to sustainable decision-making after warnings. In contrast, a lack of guilt was associated with no behavioural change or even worse with more unsustainable behaviour after warnings. These findings contribute to the debate over effective climate change communication by demonstrating that issuing warnings about the climate crisis only leads to the intended behavioural changes if people experience guilt.
Fitnessnationalmssociety.org

Healthy Diet Is Good for the Brain, Finds Society-Funded Study of People with MS

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City) and colleagues have shown, for the first time, that eating more healthy foods – specifically, those included in the “MIND” diet, designed to focus on brain health – is associated with higher MRI-detected brain tissue integrity among people within 5 years of being diagnosed with MS. This study warrants follow up to confirm and extend the findings to people later in the course of their MS, but it adds to the growing body of evidence that taking control of diet and nutrition is crucial to improving outcomes for people living with MS. This research was partly funded by a research grant from the National MS Society.
Healthadvisory.com

Why some people have no 'mind's eye'

After a patient lost his ability to conjure images in his mind, a phenomenon commonly referred to as having a "mind's eye," following heart surgery, one of his providers began exploring the condition—including whether it could be treated, or whether it even qualifies as a condition meriting treatment, Carl Zimmer reports for the New York Times.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Face of the Future? Why Some People Aren't Ready to Ditch Their Masks

Judy Winn, 65, of Ramona considers herself lucky. She edits photos for a living -- a job she’s been able to do from home during the pandemic. She said she is considered high-risk for COVID-19 because she is overweight and has asthma, so she was extremely careful during the pandemic and got her first shot of the vaccine in February.
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Why COVID -19 causes some people to lose their sense of smell and taste

One of the odder symptoms noted in some people who contract COVID-19 is a loss of the sense of smell, and sometimes taste. The CDC (Centers for Disease Controls) reports that the loss of smell and taste (anosmia) is often an early sign of COVID-19. In most cases it returns in about four weeks, but it can take six months or longer to return.
Diseases & TreatmentsTelegraph

Explained: Why people can die from a broken heart

The secret of why people die from a broken heart has been revealed by British scientists. Suffering longer-term stress and then experiencing a stressful event such as the loss of a loved one could trigger a condition known as takotsubo syndrome, which is also known as broken heart syndrome. Symptoms...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Signs Of Anxiety: 10 Symptoms Everyone Should Know

The common signs of anxiety disorders are both psychological and physical. Anxiety comes in many forms, but all the different types often have certain core features. Like many mental health problems, almost everyone experiences anxiety from time-to-time. Whether it is a problem all depends on the amount and nature of...
Jobsdigg.com

The Age When People Are At Their Happiest, Explained

Many people believe they hit their prime at age 36. If you could choose to be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be? The most popular answer to that question, according to a survey of 700 participants by researchers at Emmanuel College, is 36. Key...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

More research needed to clarify effects of cannabis on brain development of young adults with ADHD

At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a review in the July/August issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

EEG study identifies neural signal that may explain the variation of autism spectrum disorder

An electroencephalogram (EEG) study of adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) identified a neural signal that may help explain the variation of how those with ASD perceive or understand the mental states of others (called "Theory of Mind"). Led by Matthew Lerner, PhD, of Stony Brook University, the study is published in Clinical Psychological Science.
Sciencethesaxon.org

The fear of the dark is only in the brain

Scientists at the University of Monash, in Australia, have concluded in a new study that the brain region dedicated to managing emotions is responsible for regulating the fear of the dark. Faced with exposure to light, the mechanism that controls fear in the brain remains active. When darkness dominates, on the other hand, this center is “turned off” and fear grows stronger.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reveals the interplay between proteins that control the body's stress response

The biological mechanisms behind stress-related psychiatric conditions, including major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), are poorly understood. New research now details the interplay between proteins involved in controlling the body's stress response and points to potential therapeutic targets when this response goes awry. The study, which was conducted by an international team led by investigators at McLean Hospital, appears in the journal Cell Reports.