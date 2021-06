AC Milan are admirers of Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi but at the moment there are no negotiations taking place, a report claims. Milan are looking for a right-winger on the market as they are expected to part ways with Samu Castillejo this summer. Several names have been linked with the Rossoneri and Berardi is one of the targets that has been repeatedly mentioned, given his excellent performances over the past few seasons at Sassuolo as well as the fact he already knows the league well.