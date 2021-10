Podcast: What went wrong for Hawks during road trip? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. OK Blackhawks fans, how ya doin'? It's still early so don't panic but there needs to be a discussion on the rough start and schedule to start the 2021-22 season. To break down the first three games, Pat Boyle is joined by Colby Cohen to discuss what went wrong and how the Blackhawks can turn it around. The guys also weigh in on the slow starts, the success of special teams, and what the Blackhawks can do to improve their play at 5-on-5.

