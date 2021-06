Newsboys, one of the music world’s leading cast members, released the lead single, “Magnetic,” on Friday from its upcoming fall project. This is the first music to be delivered from this award-winning group in over two years. Additionally, Newsboys will be touring in full force this fall and the Step into the Light tour dates can be found here. Download “Magnetic” here. Newsboys are Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis.