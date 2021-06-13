VIDEO: BMW M5 CS is the Fastest Car Joe Achilles Ever Tested
After the massive media success that has been the BMW M2 CS, the Bavarians doubled-down with another purist’s car — the BMW M5 CS. When the M5 CS was first revealed, the headlines were all about its power. With 627 horsepower, the M5 CS is the most powerful car BMW has ever made and, due to its lightweight diet, it has the best power-to-weight ratio of any Bimmer ever made. So it should be the fastest car in BMW history, right?www.bmwblog.com