Ridgefield students treated to free bikes from Police Activities League

RIDGEFIELD — The Police Activities League of Southwest Washington partnered with Waste Connections to give 21 local children a bike and helmet for the start of summer at a June 5 event. The league partnered with local schools to identify students who were good leaders, practiced positive citizenship and shared their love of reading with others. “The smiles on the faces of the children as they received their bike was priceless and we hope to continue this tradition into next year,” a news release stated. Learn more about PAL by visiting palofswwa.org.