Dana White UFC 263 press conference highlights: Adesanya vs Whittaker, Nate Diaz next fight and more
Dana White was in a talkative mood following a successful UFC 263 event in Glendale, Ariz., last night (Sat., June 12, 2021) that saw the company smash the Gila River Arena’s gate record with more than 17,000 fiesty fans in attendance. UFC’s president held court on every topic the assembled press corps could think to ask about (watch full video here), and rather than break this down into 50 articles we figured why not consolidate everything White had to say into one article. So let’s break this down point by point.www.mmamania.com