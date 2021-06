Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry says Odell Beckham Jr. looks 'amazing' after knee surgery

With Julio Jones being traded, the market is set for the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have been tied in trade conversations one way or another since receiver arrived in 2019. Beckham is entering his third season with the Browns, and has been anything but an All-Pro since arriving in the land by the lake. For al ong time many wondered what Beckham would be worth in a trade market but we now have a better clue after the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Titans.