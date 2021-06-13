Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Macron takes swipe at Johnson and wants border fixed ‘calmly and professionally’

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Da9m_0aSzJBAQ00

The French president, Emmanuel Macron , took a parting swipe at Boris Johnson as he left the G7 summit in Cornwall, insisting the prime minister was “well aware” of the provisions he signed up to in his Northern Ireland Protocol and must now implement them “seriously, calmly and professionally”.

In a stinging riposte to the prime minister’s demands for flexibility from Brussels, Mr Macron told reporters that it was not for the EU to sort out the “incoherences” of the Brexit deal that Mr Johnson had demanded, negotiated and agreed to.

And he said that respect for the UK’s sovereignty, including Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the country, cannot come at the cost of a lack of respect for the EU’s single market.

Mr Johnson presented himself at the Carbis Bay gathering as the defender of UK sovereignty against an excessively “purist” EU application of the protocol, which includes a ban on movements of sausages and other chilled meats from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland at the end of this month.

After Mr Macron allegedly told him in a fractious meeting on Saturday that the exports were not comparable to sales of Toulouse sausages in Paris because Britain and Northern Ireland were not in the same country, the PM declared that EU leaders needed to “get it into their heads” that the province was an integral part of the UK.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab branded EU leaders’ approach “offensive” and suggested that Mr Macron was among a series of figures trying to change Northern Ireland’s status against the wishes of its people.

And Mr Johnson – who has threatened to suspend the protocol unless Brussels gives ground – said: “We will do whatever it takes to protect the territorial integrity of the UK.”

But the Elysee Palace said that the president had simply said that Britain and Northern Ireland were on different islands, and one French diplomatic source accused Mr Johnson of using the issue as a “distraction”.

Mr Macron was part of a united EU front at Carbis Bay insisting that the PM must deliver on the arrangements for the Irish border set out in the protocol which he agreed in 2019.

In a press conference to conclude the summit, the French president denied that the EU was showing a lack of respect for British sovereignty.

“We are respectful and for a number of years after Brexit we have established certain rules, a protocol agreement and a trade treaty for future relations,” said Mr Macron. “We just want them to be respected seriously, calmly and professionally – that’s all.”

Mr Macron said that Mr Johnson had rejected Theresa May’s “backstop” arrangement for the Irish border, which was a way of “reconciling” the competing demands of UK territorial integrity, the Good Friday Agreement and the single market.

“Prime minister Johnson was well aware at the time that there was a control issue and he himself signed a protocol agreement which is valid for Northern Ireland, which does envisage controls,” said the French president.

“Full respect of sovereignty, including with regard to Northern Ireland, must not have the consequence of non-respect of the 27 member states which decided to create a single market.”

And in a jibe at the PM, he added: “You mustn’t make the EU deal with certain incoherences that you were well aware of from the beginning.”

Mr Macron shrugged off the conflicting accounts of his exchanges with Mr Johnson on Saturday, telling reporters: “We have in France many towns, many regions, we make sausages everywhere and we are very proud of it ... We defend French gastronomy.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin warned the UK against unilaterally extending a grace period before protocol rules are applied to chilled meat exports, due to expire at the end of this month, in the same way that it did with supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries.

Mr Martin told Sky News: “Consistent, unilateral deviation from that agreement ... clearly undermines the broader relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

The impending sausage ban stems from strict EU rules to protect the quality and safety of food products circulating within the single market . Mr Johnson’s decision to place a customs border in the Irish Sea as part of his Brexit deal means that the protections apply to Northern Ireland.

London is resisting an EU proposal to get round the issue by agreeing to align regulations on animal hygiene, because it fears this may get in the way of future trade deals with countries like the US. It instead proposes that the EU accept that standards in the UK are broadly equivalent to those in the single market.

Mr Raab told Sky News: “What we cannot have is the continuing disruption of trade and effectively, trying to change the status of Northern Ireland contrary to the wishes or the consent of the people.”

He added: “We have serially seen senior EU figures talk about Northern Ireland as if it was some kind of different country to the UK. It is not only offensive, it has real-world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation.

“Could you imagine if we talked about Catalonia, the Flemish part of Belgium, one of the Länder in Germany, northern Italy, Corsica in France as different countries? We need a bit of respect here.”

The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Uk#French#Eu#The Elysee Palace#Irish#British#Sky News#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Ministers urge Boris Johnson to consult cabinet on key decisions

Cabinet ministers including Rishi Sunak will this week urge Boris Johnson not to keep sidelining his ministers, as officials warn of a difficult autumn ahead with pressures over hospital waiting lists, social care reform and court backlogs. Johnson will face a tricky few days after the landslide loss in the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Dominic Cummings launches latest attack as Hancock dismisses ‘hopeless’ jibe

Dominic Cummings has launched his latest attack on Boris Johnson’s government, declaring that the “horrific decision-making” of those in power amounted to “the blind leading the blind”.The former Downing Street advisor told subscribers to his Substack page that his experience in government was “fascinating but very troubling”.“The world is so dangerous, there are so many very smart and able people - when you watch the apex of power you feel like 'If this were broadcast, everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills',” Mr Cummings said.It came as Matt Hancock attempted to play off reports...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘rough winter’ could be ahead and cannot exclude ‘new horrors’

Boris Johnson has warned of a “rough winter” with pressures on the NHS “for all sorts of reasons”, amid warnings from scientific advisers the UK could see another surge of Covid.The prime minister, however, insisted “it’s looking good” for the government’s plan to end all remaining legal restrictions in England on 19 July — something Mr Johnson has referred to as the “terminus point”.Last week chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty urged the health service to brace itself for a difficult winter, saying it was his expectation “we will get a further winter surge” of coronavirus, or a spike in...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Setbacks For Le Pen, Macron Parties In French Regional Vote

France's far-right led by Marine Le Pen insisted Monday it could recover from a disappointing first round of regional polls marked by a strong result from the traditional right and another feeble performance by President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party. The vote on Sunday was widely watched as the last national...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to deny plans to cut back on pensions

Boris Johnson has failed to deny that the government is considering dropping the pensions triple-lock to help pay for the recovery from Covid.The prime minister was speaking after reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering suspending the measure - under which state pensions rise in line with  the highest of prices, average wages or 2.5 per cent - for a year in order to avoid a bumper hike as pay soars in the wake of the pandemic.And reports today suggested the Treasury are considering cutting the pensions lifetime allowance or tax reliefs or introducing new taxation on employer contributions to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tory minister sparks debate after insisting £200 million Royal Yacht is a ‘good idea’

A government minister has insisted chucking £200 million on a Royal Yacht to commemorate Prince Philip is a “good idea”, causing many to raise their eyebrows.Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng batted away suggestions that the project may seem a bit unnecessary and claimed it would be good for trade.“I think it's a good idea, actually,” he said.“It represents Britain, it’s a symbol of Britain, and if we are going on trade missions that’s exactly the way we would drive trade.“We’ll get much more bang for our buck for something like that than the opposite.”The...
Economytheloadstar.com

Fix 'border' issues created by Northern Ireland Protocol, or trade will collapse

To stave off a collapse in trade, UK politicians must set aside party squabbles and explain the functions, remit and which elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol can be renegotiated. A parliamentary post-mortem into the negotiation and implementation of the protocol began this month, with academics, politicians, and those involved...
Politics101 WIXX

Former British parliament speaker Bercow joins opposition Labour Party

LONDON (Reuters) – John Bercow, the former speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament, said on Saturday that he had joined the opposition Labour Party after spending most of his political career as a Conservative legislator. Bercow, who clashed with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May over their approach...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, joins Labour

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, a longtime Conservative lawmaker who gained international fame refereeing the country’s bruising political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has switched allegiances and joined the opposition Labour Party. Bercow was a Conservative member of Parliament for 12 years until...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel and Macron urge EU coordination on reopening borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus. Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that...
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Embarrassing defeat as UK PM Johnson's party loses out at election

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat in a election on the outskirts of London on Friday, when his governing Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat to the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives had comfortably held the leafy, affluent Chesham and Amersham...
Politicsrock947.com

Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had received assurances from Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted foreign mercenaries to leave Libyan territory as soon as possible. “We agreed to work on this withdrawal (of foreign mercenaries). It doesn’t just depend on the two of...
Politicsthegirlsun.com

Boris Johnson accused of 'poisoning' G7 summit by French media – after huge Macron blunder

Brexit: Expert warns of ‘big confrontation’ over Northern Ireland. And French frustrations over the sausage trade war are sizzling after the feud became the main talking point as the world’s most powerful leaders met in Cornwall over the weekend. Prime Minister Mr Johnson and EU leaders exchanged fiery words as tensions flared on the final day of the G7 summit. The war of words escalated the bloc’s threat to impose a ban on the export of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under a hardline interpretation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
Europeinvesting.com

EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit's conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of "offensive" remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom. Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European...
Europebiologyreporter.com

Group of Seven summit. Diplomatic row between Johnson and Macron

Johnson was furious when Macron indicated during his bilateral summit meeting that Northern Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom, the Sunday Telegraph reported. – It is not only offensive, it also has real consequences for the people of Northern Ireland – it causes great anxiety and great horror – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab commented.