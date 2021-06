Bitcoin is a digitalized coinage invented in the year 2007 by an utterly anonymous group named Satoshi Nakamoto; the cryptocurrency is equipped with an exceedingly volatile and fluctuating nature which is defined as a vulnerability by several economists and renowned crypto watchers. Crypto enthusiasts are aware that the higher authorities of India have drafted a bill banning cryptocurrencies in the country. Conferring the statements of proficient analysts and robust sources, the bill is not passed by the cabinet yet.