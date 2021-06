A 17-year-old man from Turnersville has turned himself into police in connection to an aggravated assault on the North Wildwood Boardwalk earlier this week. On Monday, the North Wildwood Police Department reached out to the public as they tried to identify a suspect who was wanted in connection to a tussle that happened around 2AM Monday in the area of 19th & the Boardwalk. Cops say they received several tips with information about the incident and they were able to identify the suspect.