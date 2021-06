FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. While the NBA playoffs are heating up, the regular season has already been long over for fantasy basketball players. And with just four teams still in contention for the NBA title this season, most basketball fans are waiting anxiously for next season to begin. So while it’s probably way too early to discuss fantasy basketball rankings for the 2021-22 season, we’re going to do it anyway.