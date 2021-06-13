Cancel
South Carolina Judicial Branch Allegedly ‘Intimidating’ Employees Into Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

By Will Folks
FITSNews
FITSNews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Carolina’s judicial branch of government – which regular readers of this news outlet will recall is under the thumb of its legislative branch of government – is allegedly “intimidating” its employees into receiving vaccines against the Covid-19 virus. My news outlet received a tip on this situation earlier this...

FITSNews is an independent media outlet covering news, sports and politics across South Carolina.

