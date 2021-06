In a perfect world, we’d all be able to hire designers, craftsmen and contractors to create the indoor spaces of our dreams. But the reality is, not everyone is able to afford the expense that comes with it! Designer touches are costly, and while we may be able to slowly upgrade our homes over the years, some improvements may be out of reach. Luckily, there are many affordable DIY versions that can add the same pizazz without the punch to the pocketbook. From wallhacks to fancy trim, following are some of the easiest (and low-cost) ways to get a designer look for less.