The first look at Sasha Calle’s Supergirl suit from Ezra Miller’s The Flash has officially been released. Ezra Miller’s The Flash has been hyped up to be one of DC’s most exciting projects. Set to explore the multiverse through the iconic Flashpoint storyline, Miller’s solo Flash film will also see him teaming up with other heroes. Details are relatively slim on plot details and how exactly other heroes will interact with The Flash, but we do know who will be suiting up alongside Miller. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will both be returning as their respective Batmans, likely as mentors to Barry Allen. As for new heroes, Sasha Calle will be joining the DC project as Supergirl.